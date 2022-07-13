Advertisement
Sports

Encinitas’ Ella McCaffray takes second in Indonesia surf contests

Ella McCaffray surfs in Indonesia.
(Tim S. Hain)
By Karen Billing
Encinitas surfer Ella McCaffray had a dream run through Indonesia this June at World Surf League Qualifying Series events. McCaffray took runner-up spots in the Krui Pro QS 5000 and Nias Pro QS 5000, making a big statement by beating some of Australia and Asia Pacific’s top surfers.

“The Krui and Nias Pros were absolutely amazing! I had a really great experience competing outside of my region, I made some awesome new friends and a lot of great memories,” said McCaffray, 19. “This was my first trip to Indonesia and the surf exceeded my expectations. It was a dream come true getting to surf clean, firing lefts and barreling rights with only one other girl out.”

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to have competed in these events and to have been able to put in so much time on these incredible waves. It was by far the best surf I’ve ever competed in.”

Ella McCaffray competes at Nias Pro in Indonesia.
Karen Billing

