Going Global captures Grade II, $251,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap

Del Mar resident Michael Nentwig gives jockey Umberto Rispoli a congratulatory handshake after winning the Grade II, $251,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap aboard Going Global on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Del Mar (pictured above). Nentwig co-owns the 4-year-old filly with Michael Dubb of Jericho, N.Y.; Saul Gevertz of Oakland; Ray Pagano of Alameda; and CYBT, which is John Rochfort of San Jose.

Going Global - who carried top weight of 125 pounds - was ahead of Avenue de France by 3 lengths at the wire, while Javanica was 2 lengths farther back in third place. The final time for 1 1/16 miles on the turf was 1:41.18.

“I thought Umberto had her perfectly placed from the get-go (fourth until the stretch), and it was just a matter of when he was going to press the button,” said Going Global’s trainer, Phil D’Amato. “When he did, she responded. All credit to Umberto and the filly, and we’ll move on to the Mabee.”

The Grade II, $250,000 John C. Mabee Stakes will be contested Sept. 10 at Del Mar.

Several races later on Saturday, Aug. 13, Vegas Magic scored a 1 1/4-length upset over race favorite Procrastination in the Grade II, $200,500 Sorrento Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

In other stakes action at Del Mar during the last week, winners included Havnameltdown (Grade III, $202,500 Best Pal Stakes), who is co-owned by part-time Del Mar resident Mike Pegram; and The Big Wam ($126,000 Graduation Stakes).

Del Mar’s Friday post times will move up to 3 p.m. for the remainder of the summer meet, starting this week (Aug. 19). Among this weekend’s events is the Tacos & Beer Fest on Saturday; tickets are $20-$55. Go to dmtc.com.