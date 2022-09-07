Encinitas’ Alyssa Spencer wins back-to-back contests on East Coast swing

Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer claimed back-to-back victories on the East Coast leg of the World Surf League Qualifying Series. Her flawless form and backhand attack were credited in her taking the title at the WRV Outer Banks Pro on Sept. 4 in Nags Head, North Carolina.

Spencer, 19, has now racked up eight wins on the East Coast, including the first-ever women’s Qualifying Series event, the Vans Pro QS 3000 in Virginia Beach on Aug. 27.

“My goal was to win both of the events coming here and I’m so happy to have done it,” said Spencer in a news release. “My goal is to qualify and hopefully I can take this confidence into the Challenger Series and get a win in the second half of the year.”

The latest win keeps Spencer at No. 2 on the North America rankings, just 140 points behind familiar rival Sawyer Lindblad. Now, Spencer prepares for the Nissan Super Girl Pro QS 3000 in Oceanside before returning to the WSL Challenger Series in hopes of moving into the Top 5, where she currently sits at No. 11.