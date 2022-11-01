Local equestrian Jordan Canby wins Morgan horse championship

Jordan Canby, a Diegueno Middle School eighth grader, recently won a world championship title riding her Morgan horse Ultras Love Potion, affectionately known as “Lovey”, at the 50th Annual Morgan Grand National and World Championship Horse Show. Jordan and Lovey won the 13 & Under English Pleasure Division at the horse show held in Oklahoma City Oct. 8-15.

“The first second that I heard my number get called my jaw dropped and I started sobbing with happy tears,” said Jordan.

Jordan has been competing in equestrian events for the last five years. She trains four days a week at Miller Equestrian Services in Escondido.

“I love competing and watching all of my friends compete,” Jordan said.

Jordan competes on Morgan horses, which according to the U.S. Equestrian Foundation, are considered America’s first horse breed. One of the top picks for show horses, they excel in English and Western pleasure, hunter, jumper, dressage, driving and carriage events.

“Morgan horses are a very hard-working versatile breed that loves their jobs,” Jordan said. “My Morgan horse is very motivated to work hard and she has a very unique personality.”

Jordan and Lovey have been working hard all year, including recent wins at The Charity Fair Horse Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds and the Santa Barbara National. They came out on top at the Morgan Grand championships, besting a deep class of eight riders.

“The competition was super tough and all of the girls there are super good riders and really nice,” Jordan said. “Getting to meet some of my competitors was a lot of fun.”

The public is invited to come meet Jordan, Lovey and the entire Miller Equestrian Services team at the upcoming Fall Fun Horseshow on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Valle Vista Farm in Escondido. The show starts at 10 a.m. and includes equitation, pleasure and showmanship divisions. The event also features a costume class where kids dress their horses in Halloween costumes. For more, visit millerequestrianservices.com/horse-shows

