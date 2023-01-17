Wave take Cardiff’s Sierra Enge 13th in NWSL Draft

The Wave made a splash on Thursday, moving into the top 15 of the NWSL Draft and selecting someone who should feel right at home in San Diego.

Midfielder Sierra Enge, who grew up in Cardiff and attended Carlsbad’s Pacific Ridge School, was taken by the Wave with the No. 13 overall pick. During five years at Stanford, Enge notched five goals and 13 assists while playing 5,129 minutes.

The Wave selected UCLA goalie Lauren Brzykcy, a San Clemente native, with the No. 33 overall pick. Wake Forest midfielder Giovanna DeMarco went to San Diego with the 45th pick.

Enge tweeted that she was “so excited to represent” her hometown, while star Alex Morgan wished her good luck. “Excited for you to get started with us at the fields you grew up playing on,” Morgan tweeted.

Soccer is in Enge’s blood. Her father, Brian, played collegiately at Harvard and professionally for the NPSL’s Wichita Wings.

The younger Enge was born in Idaho before moving to the coast. She played club soccer for LA Galaxy San Diego and the SoCal Blues. While at Pacific Ridge, she won a pair of CIF titles in lacrosse.

The Wave drafted Enge hours after announcing the club had traded for the No. 13 overall pick, surrendering $100,000 in funded allocated money to NJ/NY Gotham FC.