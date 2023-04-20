Cardiff local Sierra Enge makes San Diego Wave debut

Homegrown talent Sierra Enge, who grew up playing soccer on the fields of Cardiff and Del Mar, made her first professional start with the San Diego Wave FC on April 19.

Enge was part of the starting lineup in the Wave’s 1-0 win over Portland Thorns FC, in front a hometown crowd that included family and friends at Snapdragon Stadium.

“It was a great way to start off my career here,” said Enge in a news release. “It was so nice to be able to debut in San Diego, and I’m just really grateful for the fans that are here to support us each and every day. It really could not have gone better, a win on my debut is great.”

The Wave traded up to select Enge with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League draft, following her standout career at Stanford University.

For the match, Enge started in the central back position before Head Coach Casey Stoney moved her into a defensive midfield role to start the second half. Stoney gave Enge the tough assignment of going up against one of the best strikers in the world, the Thorns’ Sophia Smith.

“I can only say how proud I am of her tonight, to step into this environment,” said Stoney in her post-game remarks. “She’s so coachable, and she’s so moldable; she listens, she learns. I think we’re really, really lucky we drafted her and she’s only going to get better in this environment.”

Since she was a young player, Enge has always dreamed of playing professionally. Now that she has made one dream a reality, her next goal is to win big with her hometown squad.

“I want to lift the trophy at the end of the season with the team and then just continue to get better every day,” said Enge in the news release.

