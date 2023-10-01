Torrey Pines takes charge in league cross country preview; CCA, LCC display potential

La Costa Canyon and Canyon Crest Academy collected the individual honors, but it was Torrey Pines that swept the team victories in the season’s first Coastal League Cluster meet, Wednesday afternoon at San Dieguito Sports Complex.

The twin team performances reinforced the Falcons as legitimate contenders for the top of the podium when the 2023 CIF Division I Championship is on the line, mid-November at Balboa Park.

La Costa Canyon’s Gioana Lopizzo breezed in the girls’ three-miler.

(Ken Grosse)

“I was really pleased with what I saw out there today from both teams,” said first-year Falcon Head Coach Julie Ott. “Every race is an opportunity to grow and there are some things we need to work on but, for the most part, we raced hard and executed the race strategy well.”

In the girls division Wednesday, with senior Natalie Wang leading the way, Torrey Pines put five runners in the top nine to score 31 points, a cozy 17 points clear of runner-up CCA with LCC one point behind the Ravens in third.

Sublime senior Gioana Lopizzo of La Costa Canyon dominated the girls’ race, covering the three-mile course in 17:15.60, more than 1:15 ahead of Canyon Crest junior Katja Dunayevich (18:30.70). Wang was third in 18:59.20, about 20 seconds ahead of the main pack.

Senior Natalie Wang was the top finisher for the winning Torrey Pines girls’ team.

(Ken Grosse)

In order, rounding out the top 10 were Sophia Farber (CCA), Charlotte Sach (TP), Evelyn Lawson (TP), Hannah Gordon (LCC), Sophia Lesser (TP), Katie Friedman (TP) and Olivia Rilea (Vista).

Lopizzo took the command from the jump, opened up a 150-meter lead in the first mile and cruised to a stress-free triumph. It was business as usual for the defending CIF Division III champion.

“I always like to give a strong effort every race, so the intention at this meet was to do that regardless of what anyone else was doing while staying comfortable to the finish” said Lopizzo. “I work as hard as I can every day in practice and try to learn something from every race. Right now, I’m excited for the opportunity to race at both the San Diego CIF and State Championships.”

Katja Dunayevich of CCA was the girls’ runner-up.

(Ken Grosse)

With Lopizzo out front, Head Coach Beth Niednagel likes her team’s potential. “Gioana decided to just go out today, see how it felt and have fun running,” she said. “Behind her, Hannah Gordon put in a really good effort to be our No. 2 but this is a really young team that’s still figuring out racing—today was the first time they’ve really had to race as a team. I think they’re going to just continue to get better.”

CCA Head Coach Andy Corman, who was without senior Fiona McGrath, his No. 2 runner, was also upbeat. “There are a lot of good teams out there, including Torrey Pines, but I think we have the capability of beating any of them on the right day,” he said, alluding to both the league and CIF. “Katja ran another good race today—she’s solid and we know she’s going to be there. To take the next step, we need our 2-3-4 and 5 girls to be solid too. Sophia’s showing today was encouraging.”

Ott’s Falcon girls, second place CIF finishers last fall, remain the clear frontrunners as far as the league is concerned. She liked the way her team responded after senior Scarlett Taylor rolled an ankle and went down in the first third of the race. “Natalie is amazing, she kills it in workouts and that was reflected in this race,” said Ott. “Our younger girls are all really determined, feisty competitors who are excellent working in a pack. With Scarlett down, they picked it up and Katie Friedman, who’s only a freshman, really nailed it.”

On the boys’ side of things, Canyon Crest’s Jacob Pippel, third in last year’s CIF Division I championship, confirmed that he’s a legitimate threat to take medalist honors at this year’s event. The 6-1 senior went to the front early and beat three Torrey Pines’ challengers to the wire, clocking 15:15.50. The senior trio —Jonas Rickert (15:17.30), Bryce Conover (15:26.10) and Spencer Borin (15.34.40)—powered the Falcons to a narrow 32-37 decision over second place Canyon Crest in the team competition with La Costa Canyon taking third place honors with 69 points.

“I was definitely happy with the time but the main goal was the place,” said Pippel afterward. “I knew going into the race that there was going to be a tight group of us and the objective was to be in front of all the Torrey Pines runners.”

Following the first four across the line were LCC senior Joshua Jaffin, a transfer from Maranatha Christian running his first race for the Mavs, Matt Conway (TP), Ravi Achar (CCA), Kai Bolaris (CCA), Luke Buentello (Vista) and Luca Caruso (CCA).

“Our guys are running out of their minds,” said Ott, who inherited a roster that had graduated its top three scorers from the ’22 CIF title team, including individual champ Ryan Thomas. “I think they’re surprising everyone and are for sure going to be contenders for CIF again this season.

“Our goal today was to try to get Jonas or Bryce finishing first. That didn’t happen but that top group of four implemented the race plan well and has really stepped it up this year. Our fifth runner, Ryan Chelesnick, has the ability to improve and if we get him up there, we’ll be solid vs. CCA.”

Corman was far from disappointed with his boys’ runner-up result. “Pippel ran 30 seconds faster than he did on this course last year and won the race so it was an excellent day for him up front,” said Corman. “We got to try some race strategies and maybe the best outcome for us was that we had seven runners in ahead of Torrey Pines’ fifth scorer.

“That group of 2-to-7 was 10 seconds from their fourth runner so we know what we have to do to tighten today’s scores up even more.”

From the LCC camp, Jaffin’s debut was the major bright spot for Niednagel. “Joshua’s been training really well, so I wasn’t surprised,” she said. “The rest of the guys kind of struggled after the opening mile—not a great day for them but it was the first cluster meet and we’ll use it as a learning experience.

“We had a race plan to go out patiently the first mile and then take off. It worked out perfectly for Josh, kept him hungry, and now with a race under his belt he can get out harder and go for it next time.”

The second league cluster meet is slated for Oct. 14 at Del Norte High School (with Palomar League teams also participating), the North County Conference League Championship will be held Nov. 4 at Guajome Regional Park in Oceanside and the 2023 CIF Championships will be run Nov. 25 at Balboa Park’s Morley Field. In the latter, Torrey Pines and Canyon Crest will be competing in the Division I races while La Costa Canyon goes in Division III.