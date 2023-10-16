Encinitas’ Alyssa Spencer wins World Surf League event on the waves of Portugal

Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer won the World Surf League EDP Vissla Ericeira Pro tournament in Ericeira, Portugal on Oct. 10, propelling her to number four in the rankings and poised for Championship Tour qualification heading into the season’s final event at Saquarema, Brazil.

On the men’s side of the event, Encinitas surfer Jake Marshall was the runner-up.

According to a news release, Spencer was the strongest athlete all week in Portugal, earning seven scores above 8 points out of 10 including three consecutive heat totals above 16 points in the quarters, semis and final.

Alyssa Spencer on the water in Portugal. (Damien Poullenot/World Surf League)

“It’s amazing, it’s just so many emotions, a lot of hard work,” said Spencer in the news release. “This year has been so hard, all of these girls are surfing amazing and the level is the highest it’s ever been and to win these events takes so much work. I’ve taken all the rankings and scenarios out of my mind and just tried to surround myself with the best people and enjoy the whole process. That’s what I did here and it worked out great. This is the greatest confidence boost I could ask for and it puts me in a great spot heading to Saquarema.”

With his runner-up finish, Marshall moves into third in the rankings and closer to keeping his spot among the world’s best for 2024.

“This has been an amazing event for me,” Marshall said in the news release. “Definitely my best one of the year.”