La Costa Racing’s Lynn Kramer wins 17th world title in slalom skateboarding

Lynn Kramer took first overall at the World Championships of Slalom Skateboarding, with Karolina Voytova of Czechia in second and Endija Ruja of Latviain third.

La Costa Racing Team skateboard racer Lynn Kramer is now a 17-time world champion of slalom skateboarding, taking the top spot at the World Championships of Slalom Skateboarding in Salem, Oregon on Oct. 1. Over 80 racers from 14 countries came to Salem to race down the soap box derby hill at Bush’s Pasture Park.

“It’s not the most of any sport, “ noted Kramer of lucky number 17.

It’s six more than 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater and less than the Yankees’ 27 titles but she’s now won as many championships as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

At the slalom in Salem, Kramer won two gold medals and a bronze medal in the three events. In addition to her medals, she took home a trophy and $1,100 in prize money. While this was her 17th title, last year was the first year that women’s prize purses matched the men’s.

La Costa Racing and Team USA racer Orion Lehrmann of Carlsbad came in second in hybrid slalom at the World Championships, fresh off winning the slalom at US Nationals in Vista in September. He raced for La Costa alongside his father Patrick Lehrmann, who is the Masters US National Champion, as well as his brother Oshean Lehrmann, who just secured his spot on Team USA 2024.

La Costa racing as a thing has been around since 1974. Skateboarders started organizing slalom races on the barren hills in La Costa, Carlsbad on a famous hill then called Black Hill. That hill is now El Fuerte Street, lined with multi-million dollar homes. The last time the La Costa team raced it was 2004— as it’s now considered a major thoroughfare they are no longer allowed to use it.

Kramer didn’t come to racing slalom until 2002 when she was in her 30s. She has long been a skateboarder, she started riding when she was 16-years-old in 1985.

When she arrived at UC San Diego to study engineering, she found there were all kinds of fun things to skate like curbs, ledges and transitions. She was a member of the Ready to Shred Skateboard Club at UCSD, skating a vert ramp set up on campus.

Years later while working as a mechanical engineer at Taylor Dykema’s snowboard factory, she was called on to test a new slalom board prototype for a snowboard and was introduced to the La Costa crew and slalom as a sport.

“I fell in love immediately,” she said.

Henry Hester, an eight-time slalom champion inspired her, convincing her that if she competed, she could become top three in the world. In 2002, she went to her first race in Los Angeles—she was the only woman to race and came in last.

“My first goal was to beat somebody,” she said. “I did maybe two or three races later and the next year, started racing with more women and with effort I could beat them also.”

At the recent Skate Jam event in Pacific Highlands Ranch, Kramer set up a demo slalom course on flat ground where she sharply and swiftly maneuvered through the cones. In slalom competitions, racers must perform that skill on a big hill and in different races like giant slalom, tight slalom and hybrid, where the cones vary in distances apart.

“The shortest distance between two points is a straight line,” said Kramer. “The closer stick to cones, the faster you can get to the finish line.”

La Costa Racing became a nonprofit in 2019 to better attract sponsorships and Kramer now serves as head coach and treasurer.

The team includes 61 members worldwide. Of their six competitors at worlds, one La Costa member is 13-year-old Maggie Harrison from Texas. She raced in the 15-17-year-old division and got third, beating girls twice her size: “She’s one to watch.”

Another La Costa team member 19-year-old Anton Gillespie, a student at San Diego State University, is the #1 ranked 2022 amateur in the world and current amateur National Champion.

Lynn Kramer competing at the World Championships of Slalom Skateboarding. (Anton Gillespie)

The local crew has a skate spot in La Costa on a bike path but most of their practices are at the Penasquitos Pump Station off Interstate 15. Known as Knott Grove in memory of Cara Knott, a San Diego State University who was murdered in 1986, the road is ideal for practice as it is closed to traffic. A park at the bottom has been dedicated as the San Diego Crime Victims Memorial Oak Garden, maintained by Knott’s uncle, family and friends. The team helps out by doing trash cleanups and bush trimming in the area.

When driving around San Diego, Kramer is always on a re-con mission, trying to find roads that the La Costa team could potentially close for a race. “It doesn’t even have to be that steep but it needs to be smooth, wide with no driveways and a flat or uphill runout,” she said. “But can’t be a major thoroughfare.”

La Costa hosts six races throughout the year, including the Nationals, which they do in Vista on Engineer Street.

Her dream would be to race in downtown San Diego on 6th and 4th Streets—she’d also love to get Seagaze in Oceanside, the street that runs parallel to Mission Avenue.

Another big dream is to get slalom skateboarding into the Olympics. The 2021 Olympics was the debut for vert and park skateboarding as an Olympic sport and Kramer said they are building momentum to prove that slalom, too, is worthy of being a part of the games. Slalom finding a spot in the World Skate Games in 2022 was a big first step—Kramer competed in Argentina and took home three golds and a silver.

She will head to Rome next year for World Skate Games 2024, representing the USA.

The 17-time world champ knows that the competition will be waiting for her: “I have a target on my back,” Kramer said.

