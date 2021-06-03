Encinitas4Equality to hold next Marketplace event June 5

On the first Saturday of every month, Encinitas4Equality’s (E4E) The Cultural Marketplace was created to give small business owners of color a space to showcase their talents and products in North County.

Hosted at E4E’s Multicultural Collective and Community Center, The Cultural Marketplace is a new monthly market featuring up to 50 vendors including art, clothing, crafts and food and beverages. These vendors come to Encinitas from all over Southern California, including Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Riverside and San Diego counties.

The second Marketplace will take place on Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with an African drummer, Zig Wharton, playing two sets at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., as well as an informational speaker joining at 3 p.m. to tell the history of the Black Panthers.

The Multicultural Collective and Community Center is located at 1900 North Coast Highway in Encinitas. For more information, visit encinitas4equality.org.