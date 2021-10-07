Art by veterans among art on display at Off Track Gallery reception Oct. 16

The public is invited to the Off Track Gallery Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., celebrating Art Night receptions sponsored by by the City of Encinitas.

Artwork by Reginald Green, U.S. Navy

The reception at the Off Track Gallery showcases the artwork of its membership but also art by veterans who are invited to show their work at this special show. The participating veterans are: Kay Teeters, U.S. Army; Ruben Hinojosa, U.S. Navy; Gregg Sindici, U.S. Navy; Caroline Walsh, U.S. Coast Guard; Tim Pratt, U.S. Air Force; Tony Velez, U.S. Marines; Michael Dicken, U.S Army; Mike Stevens, U.S. Marines; James Boyd , U.S. Marines; Reginald Green, U.S.Navy; Danny Salzhandler, U.S. Army; Reginald Green, U.S.Navy; and Pat Harrington, U.S. Marines.

Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries open their doors at Art Night Encinitas. The event celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations — of which the Off Track Gallery is one — and is free to the public. Enjoy live music and refreshments at several locations.

All artwork currently showing in the Off Track Gallery will be 10% off all day Oct.16, from 10 a.m. until closing.

“Art Night Encinitas was conceived by the Commission for the Arts to bring focus to our civic art galleries and thriving visual art scene,” said Commission for the Arts Chair Collette Stefanko. The bi-monthly art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about the creative process.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, OffTrackGallery.com.