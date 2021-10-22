Community help wanted to identify man suspected of harassing a child in Encinitas

Detectives from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station want the community’s help in identifying a man suspected of harassing a child in Encinitas, according to a North Coastal Sheriff’s Station news release.

The 10-year-old victim tells detectives it happened on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 near Ocean Knoll Elementary School located in the 900 block of Melba Road. She told detectives from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station it was the end of the school day when she was approached by the man seen in the above sketch. The man spoke with her on both occasions. The girl was able to walk away and was not harmed.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s and standing 5’10” tall with a skinny build. He has shoulder length brown hair with brown eyes. He has a possible tattoo under his right eye and on the right side of his neck. The suspect was on foot and no getaway vehicle was seen.

If anyone recognizes the man in the sketch or has any information about these incidents, call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200 or Detective Jack Reed at (760) 966-3561.

If someone has information they can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477, or download the P3 anonymous tip app at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. Someone who provides information may also be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if it leads to an arrest. — North Coastal Sheriff’s Station news release