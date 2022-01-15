Advertisement
Healthy Day Partners needs volunteers to help package Grab & Grow Gardens for hunger relief

MLK Day of Service for hunger relief: Healthy Day Partners is looking for volunteers from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 and 31 to package Grab & Grow Gardens as part of kits distributed through hunger relief agencies to help low-income, food insecure, and those hit hardest by the pandemic learn how to grow their own food. Visit handsonsandiego.org/mlkday. —Linda McIntosh, San Diego Union-Tribune

