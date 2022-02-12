Golden Door contributes $50,000 to help in the fight against child abuse and neglect

The world-renowned Golden Door wellness resort kicks off the new year with a generous donation of $50,000 to Casa de Amparo to help in the fight against child abuse and neglect.

“We are so grateful that our neighbor and friends at the Golden Door gave such a generous donation impacting the many children’s lives that desperately need our services. Thank you so much to the Golden Door for your commitment to helping our Casa Kids,” said Kathy Karpé CRFE, director of development at Casa de Amparo.

With the donation from Golden Door, Casa de Amparo will be able to provide shelter, residential services, trauma-informed therapy services, and transportation for youth who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.

The donation was presented on Jan. 19 at the Golden Door Country Store, located at 314 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos. The Country Store, which opened last fall, features a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables from the Golden Door property, as well as artisanal foods. As with the resort, all net proceeds are donated to charity.

“Golden Door is passionate about the values and principles that we share with our beneficiary charities, said General Manager Kathy Van Ness. “We believe in changing lives. We believe that responsibility extends beyond our walls. As a show of support to those involved in making the world a more loving, more humane and more peaceful place, we have pledged 100% of our net profits from the resort to select charities in support of their missions.”

Charities Golden Door donates to include Casa de Amparo, The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, San Francisco Child Abuse Prevention Center, I Have A Dream Foundation, and many more impactful organizations.

For more information on Casa de Amparo, visit casadeamparo.org.