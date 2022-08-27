43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club.

Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event website. It kicks off on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, with the Encinitas Cruise Night. There is a Friday night “welcome” get together at the pool Cabana at the Best Western Hotel (host hotel). Saturday is the Wavecrest show featuring more than 200 woodies showcased at Moonlight Beach. Saturday evening there is a dinner and auction back at the pool Cabana at the Best Western Hotel. The weekend wraps up with a Sunday morning cruise along the coast.

The Sept. 17 Wavecrest event is free to all car owners and the public. Below are specific times and locations for the events:

*Thursday evening, Sept. 15 Classic Car Show 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Downtown on Highway 101 from D to J Streets, Woodies at Charlies

*Friday evening, Sept. 16 Wavecrest “Meet & Greet” 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western, Poolside/Cabana, 85 Encinitas Blvd.

*Saturday, Sept. 17 Wavecrest 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moonlight Beach parking lot located at 4th and C Street. No advance registration or fee. DJ, food trucks, awards and raffle.

*Saturday evening, Sept. 17 Wavecrest Dinner, Raffle, and Auction, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Best Western hotel. No host catered dinner, tickets available at Wavecrest Poster Stuffing Party Sept.10 and Thursday Sept. 15 – Saturday Sept. 17.

*Sunday morning, Sept. 18, Woodies Cruise 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Meet at Encinitas City Hall on Vulcan Ave. to Oceanside on historic Pacific Coast Hwy 101, approximately 25 miles. No advance registration.

For more information, go to sandiegowoodies.com.