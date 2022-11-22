Encinitas Holiday Parade set for Dec. 3

The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with entries moving south on 101 from D Street to J Street. It is preceded by a 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee has announced that the 2022 parade theme is “Classic Encinitas”. From cars to fashion to music, and Encinitas legends, lore and tradition at the 2022 parade entries will represent what “Classic Encinitas” means to them. The Parade Committee also named Warren Raps as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

Applications are available to enter a group in the parade so gather your group and get signed up. Register soon to guarantee your group’s spot in the parade. Go to bit.ly/3G9zQGO for more information and a parade application.