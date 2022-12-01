Dec. 2 Encinitas: Local and regional events

Encinitas Holiday Parade

The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with entries moving south on 101 from D Street to J Street. It is preceded by a 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee has announced that the 2022 parade theme is “Classic Encinitas”. From cars to fashion to music, and Encinitas legends, lore and tradition at the 2022 parade entries will represent what “Classic Encinitas” means to them. The Parade Committee also named Warren Raps as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

For more information, including on free holiday parade shuttles, go to: bit.ly/3U7myOh

Nutcracker Ballet performances by Encinitas Ballet

Encinitas Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. Audiences can expect “an uplifting and magical performance complete with a dazzling holiday party, giant mice doing battle with toy soldiers, a growing Christmas tree, dancing snowflakes, a Nutcracker that transforms into a handsome prince, and exotic dances from around the world,” according to the City of Encinitas website.

The performances will feature nationally-acclaimed Ukrainian bandurist Valentin Lysenko accompanied by pianist Alicia Jiang.

Encinitas Community and Senior Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/3F4Fg4Z or email arts@encinitasca.gov

Author chat and book signing with Jennifer Coburn at Barnes & Noble

Local resident Jennifer Coburn will be at Barnes & Noble at the Encinitas Town Center Friday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., for an author chat and book signing on her latest book, a historical novel set during WWII called “Cradles of the Reich,” published by Sourcebooks. The Encinitas Town Center is located at 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive.

For more on the author visit jennifercoburn.com. The book is available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as at bookstores.

‘Together Again For Christmas’ concert in Cardiff

“Together Again For Christmas,” with nearly 90 singers featuring the nine-time International Chorus Champion Masters of Harmony based in Los Angeles, joined by their guest, award-winning Pacific Coast Harmony chorus of La Jolla, will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased now online at bit.ly/3E0YkPV with a $2 fee per ticket. Download and print your ticket or save it on your phone. Seating is limited. Order your tickets soon as a sellout is expected. The church is located at 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Open seating. Free parking.

Acorn Publishing authors featured at holiday book signing

Seven authors from Acorn Publishing, including Encinitas resident Phyllis Schwartz who wrote “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!”, will be doing a group holiday book signing at the Barnes & Noble in Encinitas on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Town Center, 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive.

San Diego Italian Film Festival brings La dea fortuna (Goddess of Fortune) to La Paloma Theatre

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents La dea fortuna (Goddess of Fortune) on Thursday Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

Arturo (Stefano Accorsi) and Alessandro (Edoardo Leo) have been a couple for over 15 years. Lately, their relationship has been strained. The sudden arrival of two children, left in their care for a few days by Annamaria (Jasmine Trinca), Alessandro’s best friend, will give an unexpected turn to their routine. A Roman story of love, friendship, and family by director Ferzan Ozpetek.

Italian with English subtitles. Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF members, $7 students) available online and at the box office (cash only) at www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com. La Paloma Theatre is located at 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas.

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Holiday Gems’

The North Coast Symphony will present “Holiday Gems,” a performance of festive holiday music, on Friday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The concert will include “The First Noel, Around the World at Christmas Time, Christmas at the Movies, Toccata on Carol of the Bells, Music from Frozen,” and more. Celebrating its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For tickets and information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Skate Rising Learn-to-Skate event, Holiday Jacket Drive

Skate Rising Encinitas is hosting a learn-to-skate clinic and community service opportunity on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park. The clinic, hosted by Olympians and pro skaters, is open to girls ages 4 to 18 of all abilities. Skate Rising is also welcoming donations of new or gently used jackets and coats for its Holiday Jacket Drive benefiting the Community Resource Center. The park is located at 425 Santa Fe Drive.

LCC Theatre Company presents adaptation of Pride & Prejudice

The La Costa Canyon Theatre Company will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride & Prejudice at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts Center Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice, based on the beloved novel by Jane Austen, is a full-length romantic comedy adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill. This playful adaptation gives the story we know and love an unconventional updating. Hamill’s Pride and Prejudice is a delightful, zany, energetic take on the classic tale full of laughter, madcap characters, and heartfelt fun. Directed by award-winning LCC Theatre director Brad Golden.

Audience members can pre-purchase their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door, it is expected that many performances to sell out.

Check out lacostacanyontheatre.com or call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.

Snow N Glow at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This winter, the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) will be transformed into San Diego’s holiday headquarters at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring three major attractions:

 Snow – Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) can snow tube down Snow Hill, made with real snow. There will also be an open area to play in the snow, and fresh snow is made daily.

Glow – Sip on hot cocoa while you stroll through a million festive lights. This winter wonderland of glowing lights is here to make your holidays bright.

 Private Igloo Reservations – Igloos are available to rent for private parties and include entry for six to Snow N Glow. Holiday Magic Igloos include a fresh snow delivery to build your own snowman. For more information, including dates, to purchase tickets, to reserve an igloo, visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/del-mar-snow-n-glow-2022

‘2 Pianos 4 Hands’ returns to North Coast Rep for the holidays

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family-pleasing 2 Pianos 4 Hands to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take the audience on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone.

Performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, and run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information on performance dates.

Holiday events at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Special performances by the San Diego Symphony will be held at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. (address: 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego, 92101).

Dec. 9 - 11| Noel, Noel: The San Diego Symphony’s signature holiday show, this performance features the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Master Chorale, San Diego Children’s Choir and an all-new story and script.

Holiday Movies In Concert

Dec. 17: How the Grinch Stole Christmas In Concert - Watch CindyLou grow the heart of the infamous Grinch in this classic Christmas tale, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony

Dec. 21: Love Actually In Concert - Enjoy this modern holiday classic following the holiday season through the eyes of an unforgettable cast of characters as the San Diego Symphony performs its unforgettable score.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org for more information and tickets.

‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Andrew Polec, who was the childlike and wacky star in the Old Globe’s “Grinch” production last year, returns to reprise his role in this 25th annual production. Based on a 1957 children’s book by the late La Jolla author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the musical by Timothy Mason and Mel Marvin premiered in 1994 at a children’s theater in Minneapolis. In 1998, it moved to the Old Globe, where artistic director Jack O’Brien worked with Geisel’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to add music from the famous 1966 animated TV version and a storybook-come-to-life scenic and costume design. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Now playing through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary from week to week, but mostly evenings Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple shows on weekend days. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

‘Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show’

The Old Globe brings back its fast-paced comedic take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was first presented at the Globe in 2019. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, it’s an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas morning redemption, re-set in San Diego with music, comedy and all of the time-traveling ghosts and other characters for which the story is known. Now playing through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $34-$85. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

USS Midway Museum: Volunteers needed

The USS Midway Museum seeks volunteers. This “city at sea” now serves as an aircraft carrier museum. Fun and meaningful experiences await those who can make a monthly commitment for at least six months. Positions include docents, safety team, knot team, data entry, aircraft restoration, or ship restoration. Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply. A monthly orientation is held for those who apply.

For more information, visit www.midway.org/give-join/volunteers or contact the museum at (619) 398-8289 or volunteering@midway.org. The museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive, San Diego.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tickets now on sale

Individual tickets for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open ware now on sale and fans are encouraged to buy early, as various days and ticket options will once again sell out.

The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing makes its stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring the tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the second straight year.

Grounds tickets and passes to shared hospitality venues, such as the Canyon Club overlooking the 17th and eighth greens and the newly upgraded ULTRA Pass presented by Michelob ULTRA at the ninth tee, can be purchased at www.FarmersInsuranceOpen.com. Ticket prices will be at their lowest through the holiday season.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra presents ‘A Melange Noelle - A medley of unique seasonal music!’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra directed by Peter Pupping will perform a program titled “A Melange Noelle - A medley of unique seasonal music!” on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $18 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra includes 39 guitarists and one bass player. The concert program includes music from the middle ages to the present exploring the ancient and great music of the centuries. Included are the music of composers Michael Praetorius from the Renaissance, and Baroque composers George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and Georg Philipp Telemann. Also to be included is music by Claude Debussy, Irish Hymns and fresh arrangements of some traditional Christmas music.

For more information, including the upcoming Dec. 2 concert, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Winter Wonderlights at The Forum Carlsbad

Each Friday and Saturday evening through Dec. 17, enjoy a festive light show and magical snowfall at The Forum Carlsbad from 5 to 8

On Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, families will have the opportunity to visit with Santa in the Garden Area between Yeti and Allbirds from 1-5 p.m. In addition, guests can enjoy holiday characters on Saturdays and strolling carolers on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad.

Holiday happenings at the Shoppes at Carlsbad

The Shoppes at Carlsbad will have fun, free, family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday season throughout the month of December. On Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. there will be character meet and greets with the “Ice Queen” and “Snow Princess”. Kids can get complimentary photos and stay to make ornaments at the Ice Castle near Carlsbad Wall, lower level.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Shoppes will host its Holiday Spectacular from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will include live musical and dance performances from local schools, character meet and greets, including Rudolph, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Cindy Lou Who and The Grinch, balloon animals, face painting and more. 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad.