Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection

Heartened & Humbled

Become a Supporter

The Advocate has launched our PressPatron crowdfunding campaign and have been incredibly heartened and humbled by the generosity of so many of our readers.

And we’ve been receiving some wonderful feedback about what the Advocate means to Encinitas.

For nearly a decade, the Advocate has made local journalism our trade. Covering the community and delivering by mail take a lot of resources, and today we are turning to you for support.

Become a supporter

$15 per month $100 per year Pay what you want

Meet our Editorial Team

  • Phyllis Pfeiffer

    President and General Manager

    Phyllis Pfeiffer
  • SAN DIEGO, CA: April 4, 2018: Staff Mug: Lorine Flemons-Wright. Photo by Howard Lipin/San Diego Union-Tribune/Mandatory Credit: HOWARD LIPIN SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/ZUMA PRESS

    Executive Editor

    Lorine Wright

  • Senior News Writer

    Karen Billing

  • Reporter

    Luke Harold