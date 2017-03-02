Heartened & Humbled

The Advocate has launched our PressPatron crowdfunding campaign and have been incredibly heartened and humbled by the generosity of so many of our readers.
And we’ve been receiving some wonderful feedback about what the Advocate means to Encinitas.
For nearly a decade, the Advocate has made local journalism our trade. Covering the community and delivering by mail take a lot of resources, and today we are turning to you for support.
Become a supporter$15 per month $100 per year Pay what you want
Meet our Editorial Team